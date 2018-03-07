Formula Drift Drivers Chelsea DeNofa and Vaughn Gittin Jr. Tandem Drift and Give Ride-Alongs
DeNofa and Gittin Jr. played with a pair of Mustangs at the recent Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race.
By Danny KoreckiMarch 7, 2018
Chelsea DeNofa has been consistently putting out vlog style content showcasing the fun things he does around cars both in the Formula Drift season and in the off season. For his vlog DeNofa was at the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 with his teammate and fellow Formula Drift driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. The two were showcasing Gittin Jr.'s Mustang RTR program.
The pair gave ride-alongs and did some tandem drifing for the fans as well. DeNofa was in an RTR Mustang while Gittin Jr. was in a replica car to his Formula Drift race car.
Check out the drift and tandem footage below.
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDLearn How Formula Drift Driver Chelsea DeNofa Became a Professional DrifterFormula Drift driver Chelsea DeNofa sits down and tells us the backstory of his drifting career.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormula Drift Driver Chelsea DeNofa Shows You How to Buy a Drift CarFormula Drift Driver Chelsea DeNofa goes through everything you should look for when buying a drift car.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa Drift 1,000-HP Ford MustangsBoth Ford Mustang RTRs will compete in the 2017 Formula DRIFT season.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Formula Drift Driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. Shred 'Horse Thief Mile' in His Ford F-150 RTR Muscle TruckProfessional fun haver Vaughn Gittin Jr. takes his Ford F-150 RTR Muscle Truck on the Horse Thief Mile at Willow Springs International Motorsports Park.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Vaughn Gittin Jr. Drift Up the Goodwood Hill Climb in His 950-HP Ford Mustang RTRFrom his own point of view, no less.READ NOW