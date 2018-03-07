Formula 1 Drivers Test New Standing Restart System in Spain

Do you feel like Formula 1 could use a healthy dose of risqué restarts in order to drum up some artificial excitement? Well, the FIA thinks so, and it's already giving its master plan a trial at this week's second and final pre-season test in Barcelona, Spain. Needless to say, the stunt was received with mixed emotions in the paddock, as well as in the grandstands.

Drivers for Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams, Haas and Red Bull F1 teams were the guinea pigs in the first-ever systems-check, which took place at the end of open track testing on Tuesday, according to Motorsport. The standing restart system will operate via the same trackside light panels that currently announce the presence of a safety car (SC) or virtual safety car (SFC) to the drivers, but they will display standing start (SS) or rolling start (RS) instead. Drivers will also receive warning lights on their steering wheels, as well as confirmation via their onboard radios on which type or restart will be taking place.