Nissan's New Formula E Racer Is the Sexiest Nissan Ever Created

The FIA Formula E Gen2 boasts nearly twice the battery capacity of its outgoing counterpart and will be capable of reaching speeds of nearly 175 miles per hour. As a result of the powertrain and aerodynamic improvements, the range of the vehicle has been doubled and there will no longer be a need to swap cars halfway through the race.

"Nissan is proud to be an innovator in electric vehicles on the road with the Nissan Leaf completing more than four billion zero-emission kilometers around the world," said Jose Munoz, Chief Performance Officer, Nissan Motor Co. "Now, we want to bring that EV expertise to motorsport."

Nissan will kick off its involvement in Formula E during the series' fifth season which kicks off in December 2018 and concludes in the summer of 2019.