F1 Moves Plans for 'Regionalized' Calendar to a Later Date

Formula 1 owner Liberty Media has put a pin in its plans of restructuring the Formula 1 calendar in regional batches of Grands Prix.

The American media conglomerate was eyeing this sweeping change to the calendar for 2019, but Formula 1's commercial chief Sean Bratches told Autosport it will instead "be a while before we can get there—if we can [at all.]"

Autosport reports Liberty Media was considering a Formula 1 season kickoff in Europe before heading to the Americas and finishing in Asia. Currently, the 21-race 2018 Formula 1 calendar features a lot of travel back and forth between time zones and continents, sometimes even from one week to the next.

"We bounce all around right now," said Bratches.

As it stands, however, contractual obligations the sport has regarding the position of certain races on the calendar prevent the type of shakeup Liberty Media is interested in. A further complication, according to Bratches, is the weather. Although as recent winter testing in a cold and at times snowy Barcelona has shown, this can be difficult to plan for.