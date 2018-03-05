Audi’s Daniel Abt Scores Maiden Formula E Win in Mexico City
This weekend's result marked the first Formula E victory for a German driver and for Audi as a manufacturer.
Daniel Abt and Audi Sport stood on the top step of the podium after a difficult Formula E race in front of a passionate Mexican crowd. Abt is now the series' only German driver to win a Formula E race, and the victory came just one month after his first-place finish at the Hong Kong E-Prix was revoked due to a post-race technical infringement.
Abt, who started from fifth place on the grid, quickly found himself in second place and fighting for the lead as he headed into the pits for the mandatory mid-race car swap. After abandoning his starting race car, the German was able to hop into his second vehicle and get strapped in before Oliver Turvey, claim the lead of the race, and it was smooth sailing from there on.
Turvey spent the remaining laps fighting 2015 series champion Sebastian Buemi, who, despite having the speed to make a pass, simply couldn't line things up given the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez intricate layout. Turvey and Buemi went on to finish second and third, while Abt awarded Audi its first win as a manufacturer in Formula E.
“We came here knowing that we had a super-fast car and 12 points overall in the team. In Formula E, anything can happen—you have to focus on every lap. The mechanics were very, very fast today—I don't know how they were able to do that but it was key for the victory and I'm very thankful for them. We didn't give up, we kept believing in it and today was just a fantastic day. But we've seen Formula E is unpredictable. We saw that with Felix and we just need to keep doing our best. For now, I'm just very proud of the team and it's been a great day,” said Daniel Abt.
Formula E heads the shores of Punta del Este in Uruguay for round six of the world championship on March 17.
