Formula 1 Teams Were Paid Way Less in 2017 Under Liberty Media's Ruling

Every single year Formula 1 teams are paid a hefty sum from the F1 bosses for things like brand royalties, merchandise sales, television contracts, ticket sales and other merits, but payments for the 2017 season dropped approximately five percent compared to 2016. According to Motorsport, payments from Liberty Media's "F1 Group" to Formula 1 teams totaled $919 million in 2017, which represents a $47-million drop from $966 million the year prior. The precise figures were made public via the F1 Group's filing of its 2017 fourth-quarter financials, which also revealed that revenue fell from $1,796 million to $1,784. The drop was largely caused by the fact that the F1 circus lost two headlining sponsors, UBS and Allianz, as well as a relocation of its headquarters from Bernie Ecclestone's own Prince's Gate building to a new highrise in the St. James' district in London.

Other notable reasons for the revenue drop include investing large sums of capital in new marketing ventures, fan engagement, and completing only 20 races in 2017 (instead of 21 like in 2016). It's worth noting that an average venue's yearly entry fee ranges from $25 to $30 million. Of course, this drop in income has affected the teams' payments, who believe these new ventures should be paid from the F1 Group's operating income, and not theirs. "Cost of F1 revenue increased primarily due to spending on fan engagement, filming in Ultra High-Definition and higher freight costs, which more than offset reduced team payments, a Liberty Media spokesperson told Motorsport. "Selling, general and administrative expense also increased for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 as a result of additional headcount and new corporate offices."

