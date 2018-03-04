Watch Racing Hero Bill Auberlen Heel-toe in a McLaren F1 GTR
Bill Auberlen thrashes a McLaren F1 GTR at a track day around New Jersey Motorsports Park.
By Danny KoreckiMarch 4, 2018
Bill Auberlen is a race car driver who has made a name for himself driving in a variety of BMWs through the years. His 401 starts with the brand include the 24 Hours of Le Mans as well as countless IMSA series races of which he has come away victorious 38 percent of the time.
More recently, Auberlen finds himself behind the wheel for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. When not driving professionally, he clearly likes to spank cars on the track as seen in a recent video where he heel-toes a McLaren F1 GTR at a McLaren Philadelphia track day around New Jersey Motorsports Park.
Check out the footage below and just know that while you may be cool, you'll never reach the level of Bill Auberlen.
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDThe Best Way to Get Your Christmas Tree Is With a McLaren F1 GTRCar enthusiast Andy Bruce takes his McLaren F1 GTR race car to pick up a Christmas tree.READ NOW
- RELATEDOne of Just 10 McLaren F1 GTR Longtails Is for SaleThis is the first Longtail to ever win a race, and also one of the only examples that can be driven on the street.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis 148-Mile McLaren F1 is One of The Most Valuable Cars For Sale TodayThis car was suspended in time, still in factory-protective wrapping.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the McLaren F1 Longtail Dance Around SpaThe iconic supercar of the 1990s takes to one of the world's greatest tracks.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Guy Is Driving a McLaren F1 from London to SpaCan you think of a better road trip?READ NOW