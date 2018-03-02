2019 F1 Driver Market Already Beginning to Take Shape

The 2018 Formula 1 season has barely started with just four tentative, rain- and snow-stricken test days checked off but the contours of the driver market for the 2019 campaign are already visible in Barcelona.

The presumably most coveted seats, at four-times-in-a-row world champions Mercedes, are both technically up for grabs for 2019. One is clearly reserved for 2017 world champion Lewis Hamilton, however. The Briton has been negotiating with the team since late last year and both parties have made clear it's only a matter of time before Hamilton will re-commit. With Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel having long-term deals at Red Bull and Ferrari respectively, that leaves one seat each at the three top teams.

The seat next to Hamilton currently belongs to Valtteri Bottas, who seems to have been given a clear timeframe to prove he deserves a longer-term future at the team. "We will look at how he is developing this year and will decide from the summer on", team principal Toto Wolff told Motorsport.com.