Honda Will Try for More Track Records With the Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R doesn't just look fast, it is fast. It's proven this by setting a front-wheel-drive Nurburgring lap record. But not about to rest on its laurels, Honda plans to make lap record attempts at other tracks as well with former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button behind the wheel.

This is similar to what Honda did with the previous generation Civic Type R, setting records at Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, Monza, Estoril, and Hungaroring in 2016. This year, Honda will return to Silverstone in the U.K., Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, and Estoril in Portugal to set new records with the new model.

Button will not be the only driver to make these record attempts. He will be joined by World Touring Car Cup drivers Tiago Monteiro and Esteban Guerrieri, as well as NSX Super GT driver Bertrand Baguette. Button himself also competes in NSX Super GT.

If any car is ready to capture some front-wheel-drive lap records, it's the Civic Type R. Despite its high expectations, it's already proven to be an underrated car. We've already reported on how the engine, rated at 306-horsepower at the crank, actually generated 295-hp at the wheels, indicating a significantly higher power output than advertised. And that's even before a rumored Civic Type R-S and other variants become available.