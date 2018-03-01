Formula E Will Begin Live Streaming Races on Twitter

Formula E recently announced that it will live stream the Mexico City E-Prix this weekend through Twitter's video platform, but it will only be shown live in Japan. This marks the first time any major racing series is teaming up with a social media brand, and it appears to be the beginning of a much larger campaign that could include other countries in the near future.

The partnership—a first of its kind—aims to reach a larger audience through non-paid viewing platforms, and cater to millennials who might be more inclined to watch Formula E than other traditional racing series. While nobody can bet on the exact future of Formula E, which is seen by many racing diehards as the "anti-F1," one thing is crystal clear, the series' management team is doing everything it possibly can to find its own unorthodox place in a complex motorsports world.