Red Bull Global Rallycross Kills Supercar Series, Announces 'Gold Class'

The Red Bull Global Rallycross racing series confirmed the launch of a new category dubbed the "Gold Class," which will debut alongside the recently announced Polaris GRC class at the first race of the 2018 season. More importantly, the Gold Class will replace the Supercar category, which was the series' headlining event since its inception.

The Gold Class racecars are touted to be the evolution of the GRC Lites from previous seasons and will feature aggressive bodywork and strategic performance updates designed to tighten up the field. That sure sounds like an elaborate way to describe a spec series, which is what everyone (including me) can interpret from the relatively vague announcement.