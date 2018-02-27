Formula Drift is Returning to Irwindale Speedway
The House of Drift has been playing with drift fans emotions, but Formula Drift has confirmed that the last race of 2018 will be at Irwindale.
Irwindale Speedway, affectionately known as the House of Drift, has played host to Formula Drift events for years since the series' infancy in 2003. Drift fans were told the final event in the 2017 season would be the final Formula Drift event at Irwindale Speedway before its closure. Irwindale was being demolished for redevelopment plans. The last day of operations was supposed to be Jan. 31, 2018, but in the off season a deal was made to keep both the speedway and the dragstrip at the location open.
This played with drift fans and drivers emotions, one day closed, the next day open. Before the news of Irwindales "resurrection," Formula Drift had already announced the 2018 schedule with a Las Vegas event planned as a Irwindale replacement. Knowing that Irwindale was not closing left Formula Drift fans and the drivers wanting to go back to Irwindale.
Formula Drift confirmed rumors that the series would be returning to Irwindale Speedway via a YouTube video which provided some nostalgic Irwindale race footage. Formula Drift President and Co-Founder James Liaw told me "With Irwindale Speedway being saved, we have chosen to go back to it, instead of having the finals in Las Vegas." The Irwindale race weekend will take place from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2018, replacing the Las Vegas event.
