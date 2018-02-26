Here's What the New Formula 1 Halo Looks Like From the Driver's Seat

Vision-tracking experiments have shown that Formula 1 drivers are rarely looking dead ahead, so the center-mounted support shouldn't be an issue. Opponents have tried a variety of arguments against the halo—it's expensive, it's ugly, it's potentially distracting for drivers—but Bottas told Autosport that he's gotten used to it in simulator practice, and that anything that increases driver safety is a welcome change.

"In the simulator I've done a race simulation already with the halo, and I have to say during the race I never noticed it anymore... Initially, it's something new, it looks different—some people say it's not nice at all," he said. "But I think it's only a matter of time everyone will get used to it, and if it can avoid even one injury—big or small—it's a good device."

Those sentiments were echoed by Fernando Alonso in a recent interview where he said that "there should not be any debate" on safety initiatives like the halo.