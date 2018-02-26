The NASCAR Cup Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was a Veteran Affair

The Vets

While it may not have been Johnson’s day (he incurred heavy damage during the race), other veteran drivers fared well at the old track. In fact, a crew of seasoned drivers made up the top eight spots. Kyle Larson placed ninth while hometown favorite and Hall of Famer Awesome Bill Elliott from Dawsonville’s son, Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10. Runner-up Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski won stage two and Clint Bowyer followed him with a third-place finish. Unlike Hamlin who led twenty-six laps, Bowyer didn’t take to the front at any point of the race, but things are clicking for him. Keeping an eye on the driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s season should be something worthwhile. Pole sitter and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch as well as his older brother Kurt of Stewart-Haas Racing didn’t do too bad either. Kyle Busch led seven laps and Kurt Busch managed fifty-two laps in the lead himself for seventh and eighth place respectively. Kurt Busch led the second most laps of the entire race behind race-winner Kevin Harvick.

The Results

(Position finished, Driver, Manufacturer, Laps completed.)

1. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325 laps



2. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 325 laps



3. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 325 laps



4. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 325 laps



5. Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 325 laps



6. Joey Logano, Ford, 325 laps



7. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 325 laps



8. Kurt Busch, Ford, 325 laps



9. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 325 laps



10. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 325 laps



11. Erik Jones, Toyota, 325 laps



12. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325 laps



13. Aric Almirola, Ford, 325 laps



14. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 324 laps



15. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 324 laps



16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 324 laps



17. Paul Menard, Ford, 324 laps



18. William Byron, Chevrolet, 323 laps



19. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 323 laps



20. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 322 laps



21. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 322 laps



22. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 322 laps



23. David Ragan, Ford, 321 laps



24. Michael McDowell, Ford, 321 laps



25. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 321 laps



26. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 321 laps



27. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 321 laps



28. Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 320 laps



29. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 320 laps



30. Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 319 laps



31. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 319 laps



32. Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 319 laps



33. Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 310 laps



34. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 305 laps



35. Trevor Bayne, Ford, 292 laps, DNF, Engine



36. Gray Gaulding Jr., Toyota, 99 laps, DNF, Steering





Thirty-six cars lined up for the start of the race in total at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. There were five cautions and only thirteen cars on the lead lap when the race concluded. Luck was on one driver’s side, however—Kevin Harvick. The weather forecast was shaky at best, but it turned out to be a win-win for all drivers and fans. “Yeah, I mean, it's a good track,” said Keselowski. “A lot of fun to race on. Of course, we ran up front so we're a little biased, but I had a blast today, and just really, really working your tail off inside the car, and it feels kind of old school, which I like.”

Next up on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series calendar is the first of two races scheduled for Las Vegas Motor Speedway this season. Witnessing who Lady Luck will touch next is sure to be fun—unfortunately, what happens in Las Vegas won’t stay in Vegas.