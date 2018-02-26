Kevin Harvick Dominates at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Atlanta Motor Speedway may have looked a bit old and dated, but Kevin Harvick appeared young and fresh as he captured his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at the speedway. Riding off the success of winning the Xfinity Series race the day prior, Harvick completed the rare weekend sweep and returned to the winner’s circle for the second day in a row—this time in NASCAR’s premier series.

Rain may have delayed the start of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, but the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion was not fazed. Seventeen years after winning his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Harvick was elated to take the victory lap while doing a three-finger salute to honor the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

“You see that 3 back in Victory Lane and us back in Victory Lane tonight, it's just almost—it's just how it's meant to be,” said Harvick. “I think for me, to be able to kind of do that celebration again, very similar to what we did in 2001, I've been waiting a long time because 2001 was very confusing. It was my first win and don't feel like I remember really anything about it because it was just such a really confusing time in my life, and just on the racetrack and with Dale gone and getting in his car, not with my team that I had built over the last couple years at RCR, and I raced so much in 2001 that you didn't really see the repercussions of everything that had happened until 2002, and we were terrible in 2002.”

