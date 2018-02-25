You Can Live Out Your Race Car Dreams with This Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3
A Mercedes-AMG GT3 that was campaigned by the Riley Motorsports team in 2016's IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship is up for sale on eBay.
Movie cars, stunt cars, one-off celebrity custom vehicles, you name it—we at The Drive love it when rad cars pop up for auction on eBay. Race cars, however, beat all of those classifications and you can potentially own one thanks to a new eBay auction - a Mercedes-AMG GT3 GT to be more precise.
According to the eBay auction listing, the vehicle is a 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car, chassis number 77. The car was raced by the WeatherTech-backed Riley Motorsports team in 2016 in four events of the top-level IMSA Championship. The car features a plethora of go-fast bits and global GT3-spec goodies:
- 6.3-Liter DOHC V-8 putting out 550 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque
- Six-Speed Racing Gearbox with Paddle Activated Shifting
- Aluminium Chassis with High Strength Steel Roll Cage & Carbon Fiber Body Work
- Double Wishbone Suspension with Dynamic DSSV Dampers
- High Downforce Body with Front Splitter, Rear Diffuser, & Rear Wing
- Competition Braking System with Adjustable Bosch Motorsport ABS
- Driver Adjustable Traction Control System
- Bosch DDU Dash & Data Acquisition
- Carbon Fiber Safety Cell
- Driver Adjustable Pedals & Steering Wheel
- 18-inch Forged Alloy Wheels
- Endurance Racing Kit with Oil Level Sensor, Aux Lights
At the time of posting, the AMG GT3 has reached $130,300.00 from 57 bids but has not yet hit the reserve price. As track season is fast approaching, this car would make the perfect weapon for a millionaire gentleman racer or a hopeful GT competitor.
- RELATEDLinkin Park Designed This Mercedes-AMG GT3 Race CarWe did a Q&A to find out about the unusual partnership.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is the Mercedes W09 Formula 1 CarLast year's champion has brought out the sequel to its winning W08. So how does it stack up against the competition?READ NOW
- RELATEDFour-Door Mercedes-AMG GT Pops up With Camouflage Au FlambéSomeone at Mercedes-AMG is having a lot of fun with their access to vinyl wraps and the company's social media accounts.READ NOW
- RELATEDFour-Door Mercedes-AMG GT Undergoes Aero TestingThe newest member of the AMG GT family poses for the camera and shows off its sleek design.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG and the Cigarette Racing Team Through the YearsWe take a look at Mercedes-AMG's involvement in the world of high-speed, ultra-exclusive boats that always breach 1,000 horsepower.READ NOW