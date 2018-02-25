You Can Live Out Your Race Car Dreams with This Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3

Movie cars, stunt cars, one-off celebrity custom vehicles, you name it—we at The Drive love it when rad cars pop up for auction on eBay. Race cars, however, beat all of those classifications and you can potentially own one thanks to a new eBay auction - a Mercedes-AMG GT3 GT to be more precise.

According to the eBay auction listing, the vehicle is a 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car, chassis number 77. The car was raced by the WeatherTech-backed Riley Motorsports team in 2016 in four events of the top-level IMSA Championship. The car features a plethora of go-fast bits and global GT3-spec goodies: