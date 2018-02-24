Preview: The 2018 NASCAR Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Nation is riding a feverish high over Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s history-making moment at the Daytona 500, but it’s time to switch gears and get ready for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The celebrated 1.54-mile track, which was last repaved in 1997, is a favorite among many active drivers. Fans are sure to be in for a gripping race as driver’s battle for stage points and a win on the old asphalt for 500 miles. To help you prepare for what should be an exciting race, here are some things you need to know heading into the second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race of the 2018 season.

Storylines of the Week

As we prepare for the upcoming race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, most of the conversation is still centered around Austin Dillon (he failed to advance in qualifying at Atlanta) returning the No. 3 back to Victory Lane at the Daytona 500, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s historic run, and of course, the drama between Denny Hamlin and Wallace Jr. The discord between the two, which started on the track at the Daytona International Speedway, spilled over into a heated exchange after the race and is still going strong even though the series has moved on to another track.

Hamlin and Wallace Jr. seem to be shrugging off the idea that their fallout will be an ongoing issue, but fans aren’t too sure. When asked whether or not he was officially removed from Hamlin’s golf and basketball leagues, Wallace said, “Both. I’ve been removed from both, yeah so, although I didn’t get the direct text. It went through like five or six people, so that’s classy, I guess. … I have been told the golf league is out. I removed myself from the basketball league. Just after the conversation, we had that day, I was like, whatever, I guess I’m not coming back. That’s OK.” Hamlin, who seems unperturbed, had this to say when asked about the dispute: “I’ll just keep moving forward and try to do the best I can and let whoever tell their side and let it be.” Veteran drivers are also a bit upset with Hamlin for his comments that the drug Adderall is prevalent among drivers in NASCAR. It should be interesting to see what happens on the track at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

While some veterans seem to be hitting their stride during qualifying at the Atlanta Motor Speedway there was one driver, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is heading into the weekend under unfavorable conditions. Unfortunately, Martin Truex Jr. did not make a lap in qualifying, thanks to failing pre-qualifying inspection. Truex Jr. will start from the back of the 36-car field—the smallest in more than 20 years at Atlanta Motor Speedway—after three failed inspections. His car chief will be suspended for Sunday’s race. “It is what it is,” said Cole Pearn, crew chief for the No. 78 team. “We just have to make the best of it. That’s our jobs from here.” Veteran driver Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet also had issues clearing inspection.