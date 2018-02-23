McLaren's First Renault-Powered F1 Car Debuts in Perfect Papaya Orange

McLaren has unveiled the fruit of its offseason labor with the new-for-2018 MCL33. The Papaya Orange racer is the first example of the Woking manufacturer's work with Renault, a partnership which the team hopes will put it back on the podium for the first time since 2014. A well-documented breakup with the crew's former engine supplier, Honda, was the result of several turmoiled years that has left Macca faithful weary, but according to the team's execs and star driver Fernando Alonso, this could be the start of something good.

To signal this changing of the guard, McLaren has reverted back to its formative years with the brightly-lit orange livery. This is the same color that Mr. McLaren himself touted at Grands Prix back in the '60s and '70s, and when applied to the modern day F1 car, it certainly brings about a nostalgic feel. It wraps the freshly-designed MCL33's new bodywork that drops the "shark fin" for this season and pairs nicely with the bold blue accents throughout. It also draws attention away from the now-mandatory Halo safety device, which as many F1 designers will admit, is a major plus.