Sahara Force India Denies Possibility of Being Sold to New Investors

Sahara Force India has always managed to deliver remarkable results with lackluster funding, managing to finish fifth in the Constructors Championship in 2015, then an incredible fourth in 2016 and 2017. It's for this very reason that the pink-colored team and its drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon represent an appealing business proposition to possible investors. But like most off-season rumors, everyone has their own interpretation of the facts.

Rumors about the sale of the best Formula 1 team outside of "the big three," Sahara Force India, have been spreading like wildfire since its two top partners are either in jail or facing severe legal trouble in various countries.

According to Autocar, it's David Brabham, the son of three-time F1 champ Sir Jack Brabham that's interested in buying the team to promote his own supercar (which doesn't exist yet), much like McLaren has been doing successfully for many years. But according to The Sun, British energy drink and regular Grand Prix sponsor, Rich Energy, is willing to pony up £200 million for the profitable F1 team. So who's right? Well, according to a statement released by Sahara Force India—no one.

"The company’s shareholders wish to clarify that there is no offer from potential investors under consideration," read the statement. "The team is focused on the start of testing next week where the 2018 car will be presented in Barcelona on Monday 26th of February."

While this may calm the rumor mill for temporarily, I'd like to refer to the popular saying: "Where there's smoke, there's fire."