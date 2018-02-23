Facebook Watch: Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace Has Arrived

History was made at the 60th Annual Daytona 500 when Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. crossed the finish line. He was not only the runner-up at the Great American Race and the first African-American to start the Daytona 500 since 1971, Wallace Jr. was also the highest finishing rookie driver of all time. As Wallace Jr. went on what, hopefully, will continue to be a historic run, Facebook Watch was on hand to take viewers behind the scenes in a special docu-series entitled “Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace.”

My first encounter with Wallace Jr. came in October 2013, shortly after he became the first graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity development program to compete in a national NASCAR series race. A chance meeting, thanks to Toyota Racing and the Drive for Diversity development program, gave me an early glimpse of Wallace’s infectious personality. What was also evident from our first meeting was that Bubba was more than just a name—he was someone that fans would be talking about and watching for many years to come.



