Shocker: Dale Earnhardt Jr. was NASCAR's Highest Earner in 2017

While NASCAR drivers may not fetch the astronomical salary figures of Formula 1's biggest stars, there's no question that they do alright for themselves. In fact, according to Forbes, the top 12 earners in America's largest spectator sport accounted for a total of $155 million this past year. That list is comprised of a healthy mix of veterans and newcomers, but it can only be topped by one man: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

That announcement may not come as a surprise; however, the fact that Junior pulled in a healthy $22 million in 2017 is nonetheless respectable. After all, this is the age of endorsements for athletes, many of whom make more from sponsorships than they do team contracts. Earnhardt's income was reported to be a decent amount of both with his salary and winnings totaling $14 million in addition to other outside earnings.