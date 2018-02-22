Tony Kanaan Confirmed for Ford GT Drive at 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans

Veteran sportscar and IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan will compete at Le Mans for a second consecutive year with Chip Ganassi Racing. There, he'll join the four-car effort alongside the team's full-time World Endurance Championship duo of Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell.

Kanaan made his Le Mans debut last year while filling in for the injured Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 68 Ford GT. This June, he'll be driving the No. 67 car as part of the event's GTE Pro category. Accompanying the Brazilian in Ganassi's Le Mans program will be Billy Johnson who, like Kanaan, is understood to be part of a one-race-only deal with the UK-led outfit. Johnson will drive shifts with Olivier Pla and Stefan Mucke in the No. 66 Ford GT.