Hyundai Challenges BMW in Olympic Bobsleigh Racing
BMW is not the only auto manufacturer to apply its racing technology to Olympic feats.
We already discussed how BMW worked with the German Olympic bobsleigh team to design and build its "bob," resulting in a tie with Canada for the gold medal. But BMW was not the only auto manufacturer with Olympic dreams. Hyundai has been helping the South Korean bobsleigh team, in its own efforts, with high hopes for a home team victory in PyeongChang, South Korea.
While BMW has a long distinguished motorsport history, Hyundai is better known in North America for cheap econoboxes like the Accent and SUVs like the Santa Fe. Yet Hyundai has competed in the World Rally Championship on and off for years, most recently with the i20, a model not available in the U.S. As a result, Hyundai is no stranger to similar wind tunnel design and carbon fiber construction techniques as BMW.
Hyundai and the Korea Bobsleigh Skeleton Federation have been working together since 2014 to build a winning bobsleigh for the 2018 Olympics held on their home turf in South Korea. Its goal was a gold medal, but it fell short by just half a second on a 3:17.40 run, resulting in a sixth-place finish. It was a tie for the gold between Germany and Canada with both teams running improbably identical times of 3:16.86.
- RELATEDBMW Designs Bobsleigh for German Olympic TeamThe high-tech bobsleighs are made from carbon fiber and tested extensively in BMW's wind tunnel.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Intel's Shooting Star Drones at the 2018 OlympicsIntel just impressed 28.3 million viewers across the globe and set another mark recognized by the Guinness World Records.READ NOW
- RELATEDDale Earnhardt Jr. To Make His On-Air Debut at the Super Bowl and the Winter OlympicsPreviously expected to start with 2018 NASCAR season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to join the broadcast teams for Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympics.READ NOW
- RELATEDAn Aerial Look at the Venues of the 2018 Winter Olympics Captured by DroneWatch the best possible angle of the Winter Olympics Village, from above.READ NOW
- RELATEDJaguar Breaks Guinness World Record by Towing Olympic Skier at 117 MPH Behind XF SportbrakeHang on tight.READ NOW