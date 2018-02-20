The Daytona 500: Winners, Losers, and Storylines

There are three words that sum up the 60th Annual Daytona 500: Storylines, storylines, storylines. Forty drivers were front and center on NASCAR's biggest stage and they did not disappoint. While some drivers may have left the Daytona International Speedway disheartened, fans of stock car racing should only admit to being thoroughly entertained.

Leading up to the Daytona 500, there were many narratives to follow. The race wasn’t the multi wreck-fest that most anticipated it would be, but upon the conclusion of the Daytona 500, one thing was clear: The chronicles of the 2018 NASCAR season are just beginning.

Like Old Times

Austin Dillon may have driven away as NASCAR’s newest Daytona 500 champion, but all talk was on Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. After his second-place finish in the Daytona 500, Wallace couldn’t hold back his tears. Behind the wheel of seven-time Daytona winner Richard Petty’s legendary No. 43, he had the highest finish by an African-American driver in the history of the Daytona 500. He is also the highest finishing rookie of all time.

On the 20th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s Daytona 500 win, Austin Dillon took the No. 3 car, made famous by Earnhardt into Victory Lane.

“I looked up, seen the board up here, the 3 and the 43, I thought, how special is that for the history. Petty has been here so many times and Bubba did a great job in that car tonight, and I’m really proud of those guys,” said team owner Richard Childress. "It was so awesome to take the 3 car back to victory lane,'' Dillon said. "This is for Dale Earnhardt Sr. and all those Senior fans.''