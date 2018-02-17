Liberty Media Announces Special Hot Laps Program for Fans During F1 Weekends
Lucky fans could be driven around their favorite F1 tracks by the likes of Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.
Formula 1's new owner, Liberty Media, has partnered with the series' exclusive tire manufacturer, Pirelli, to bring the Hot Laps program to the F1 circus during the 2018 season. The program aims to give spectators and special guests a once-in-a-lifetime thrill in the company of F1's most popular drivers.
It's no secret that the sport of Formula 1 is going through a renaissance period as it attempts to reshape itself in order to attract younger crowds while maintaining its already massive worldwide fan base. The Hot Laps program will make it possible for race attendees to pay or win (through contests) the opportunity to sit alongside Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Stoffel Vandoorne, and even veteran world champ Mika Hakkinen as they lap that weekend's F1 track.
The program will be possible thanks to a collaboration with automakers like Aston Martin and McLaren, who will provide a stable of V8-powered Vantage and 720S supercars for the newest F1 fan experience. According to Formula 1, more automakers and drivers are bound to join the program and will be announced in due time. We can't imagine that Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG won't follow suit, considering they already put on similar experiences for VIP guests.
The Hot Laps program will debut at the second race of the season in Bahrain with nine more venues to be announced soon. Without minding a driver's contractual agreement with a specific team, which supercar/driver/track combination would you like to experience?
- RELATEDMercedes' Toto Wolff Opens up About Lewis Hamilton and the 2018 F1 SeasonThe man at the helm of Mercedes-Benz' top motorsport operation is confident the 2018 season will be a success.READ NOW
- RELATEDHaas VF-18 First 2018 F1 Car RevealedThird time's the charm, as they say. Will the Haas VF-18 improve the American team's standing in Formula 1?READ NOW
- RELATEDOne-Off McLaren 720S Auctioned for Charity, Raises $650,000The wine-colored 720S was auctioned off to benefit the Naples Children and Education Foundation.READ NOW