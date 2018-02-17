Liberty Media Announces Special Hot Laps Program for Fans During F1 Weekends

Formula 1's new owner, Liberty Media, has partnered with the series' exclusive tire manufacturer, Pirelli, to bring the Hot Laps program to the F1 circus during the 2018 season. The program aims to give spectators and special guests a once-in-a-lifetime thrill in the company of F1's most popular drivers.

It's no secret that the sport of Formula 1 is going through a renaissance period as it attempts to reshape itself in order to attract younger crowds while maintaining its already massive worldwide fan base. The Hot Laps program will make it possible for race attendees to pay or win (through contests) the opportunity to sit alongside Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Stoffel Vandoorne, and even veteran world champ Mika Hakkinen as they lap that weekend's F1 track.