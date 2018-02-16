Cosworth Apparently Wants to Return to IndyCar
Reports hint that the famed engine manufacturer wants to make a comeback to the open-wheel series for the first time in a decade.
Cosworth, a longtime racing engine manufacturer and technology conglomerate, is reportedly seeking a partner to enter IndyCar with once again in the near future. As detailed in a recent article by Motorsport, the British company is seeking opportunities to rejoin the premier American open-wheel series for the first time in ten years.
Bruce Wood, Cosworth's managing director of powertrains, confirmed when asked if the well-accomplished firm was currently considering an IndyCar bid.
"We have a fantastic motor racing heritage and Cosworth is keen to go top-flight racing again with the right OEM partner," Wood explained to Motorsport. "We're constantly in talks with people in IndyCar. You can do it very economically, compared to other categories, and you don't need to own a team."
Another aspect that's been drawing Cosworth to IndyCar is the chance to compete at the Brickyard once again. As Wood elaborated, the idea of partnering with an OEM to race at the Indy 500 is especially enticing and could play a major part in its return to the sport.
"You have to be an OEM to enter Indy," he said. "If we could find the right OEM to fund it, going back to Indy would be appealing."
The idea of a third engine supplier has been a hot topic within the IndyCar community. Honda and Chevrolet, the current competitors in the power unit space, have openly welcomed another party, an offer that's also apparently being weighed by Alfa Romeo. If at least one of these prospective companies were to join in, it could add a bit of spice and flair to the series as a whole. Cosworth admits that it's had several meetings with teams to enable this comeback, showing it's dedication to the possibility.
"Over the last several months, particularly since our 2017 season ended, we have had numerous meetings with OEMs about the prospects of becoming partners with IndyCar," Baker concluded. "We've had around 10 of them—some initial meetings, some follow-ups.”
Cosworth is also in talks of joining Formula 1 as soon as 2021 when engine regulations are revised to allow for cheaper, simpler development.
- RELATEDCosworth Wants to Return to Formula One in 2021Absent so far in the V-6 hybrid era, the British engineering firm has a return in the cards.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin & Cosworth Attended the F1 Engine MeetingWhat does this mean about the two companies' intentions regarding F1?READ NOW
- RELATEDThis MK2 Ford Escort Cosworth Racer Is WickedOh, sweet induction noise.READ NOW
- RELATEDRide Onboard With Scott Dixon as He Tests the New Indycar WindscreenThe four-time Indycar champion tested the 0.4-inch-thick windscreen at ISM Raceway in Arizona this week.READ NOW
- RELATEDAlfa Romeo 'Thinking About' Rejoining IndyCarSergio Marchionne, head honcho of Alfa's parent company, posits the brand could join America's premiere open wheel race series.READ NOW