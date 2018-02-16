Kyle Busch Doesn't Want NASCAR Sharing His Driving Data With Other Teams

Driver data and telemetry is being made available to all teams ahead of this year's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series campaign. The decision to distribute this information has been a controversial call in the least, and as many drivers and teams have voiced, it's widely opposed by the sport's top competitors. Joe Gibbs Racing pilot Kyle Busch, one of motorsport's notoriously outspoken personalities, recently addressed the issue before this weekend's Clash at Daytona, telling the media that it gives an unfair advantage to rivals and newcomers by allowing them to see veterans' tricks of the trade.

Busch made the comparison to handing opponents his own playbook so that they can see what he's doing on-track in any given situation. This is a parallel that's been drawn before, but now that other crews are allowed access to this key info rather than just drivers from the same team, it provokes a harsh response from the likes of Busch and other top racers.

“I’ve spent 13 years in this sport to figure out how to drive a race car to make it go fast and then do the things that I do to make it go fast and win championships, and now you are going to hand all of that to a young driver on a piece of paper and they are going to figure it out as long as they know how to read it,” Busch argued. “Sure, they still have to do it but at least they know what I’m doing so if they study that enough they will know how to beat me, or I will know how to beat you.”