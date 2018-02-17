The Casual Fan's 2018 Formula 1 Spotters' Guide

There are varying degrees of obsession with Formula 1. There are those who can watch just the Grand Prix itself and be satisfied, there are those who can't miss qualifying, and some even watch practice sessions like their lives depend on it. Some—and we're not naming names—even have a framed photo of Kimi Räikkönen atop a shrine encircled by candles and tulip petals, by which incense is burned every Sunday.

We acknowledge that not everyone is as invested in F1 as we are, but we know that some casual fans still want to know who is on their screen without having to learn every driver's blood type. This is for them. Below is (or, will be) every one of the ten cars, twenty drivers, and their respective helmets, for ease of recognition. Check back regularly for updates as time marches toward the kickoff of winter testing on February 26.