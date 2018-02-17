The Casual Fan's 2018 Formula 1 Spotters' Guide
Twenty drivers. Ten teams. One guide.
There are varying degrees of obsession with Formula 1. There are those who can watch just the Grand Prix itself and be satisfied, there are those who can't miss qualifying, and some even watch practice sessions like their lives depend on it. Some—and we're not naming names—even have a framed photo of Kimi Räikkönen atop a shrine encircled by candles and tulip petals, by which incense is burned every Sunday.
We acknowledge that not everyone is as invested in F1 as we are, but we know that some casual fans still want to know who is on their screen without having to learn every driver's blood type. This is for them. Below is (or, will be) every one of the ten cars, twenty drivers, and their respective helmets, for ease of recognition. Check back regularly for updates as time marches toward the kickoff of winter testing on February 26.
Williams partnered with vermouth giant Martini in 2014, giving the team's cars the striped legacy livery seen as far back as 1968. The team's 2018 car, designated the FW41, wears the same battle dress as its FW40 predecessor, but the technical wizard behind Mercedes' tremendous success since 2014—Paddy Lowe—has returned to Williams, so little DNA of the FW40 will be propagated. It will be driven by rookie Sergey Sirotkin and sophomore Lance Stroll, who sport car numbers 35 and 18 respectively.
The Williams lineage goes as far back as 1969, when the team's founder, Sir Frank Williams, founded a team under his name that would eventually be bought out (and run into the ground) by oil magnate Walter Wolf. The team has struggled over the last two decades, its last championship win arriving in 1997, though it has seen sporadic success over the ensuing years. Lowe's long history of competitive car design, however, suggests the light at the end of the tunnel may be in sight for Williams.
Haas will enter the coming Formula 1 campaign with the VF-18 racer, an evolution of its Ferrari-powered machine from last year. The car is easily recognized by its frost-grey and red livery that's also adorned with the team's name and logo down the side. Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen wear numbers 8 and 20 respectively.
This will be the team's third season at the top level of motorsport as it wishes to improve on its eighth-place finish in the Constructors' Standings last year. After 20 races in 2017, Haas was able to nudge ahead of McLaren by 17 points but subsequently fell to Toro Rosso and Renault in the midfield battle.
Editor's Note: This guide will continue to be more comprehensive as teams unveil their 2018 Formula 1 cars in the coming weeks. Check back for regular updates ahead of the season debut in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, March 25.
