Hooters Gives Away Fried Pickles for Top 10 Chase Elliott Finishes

The NASCAR season kicks off this weekend with the 60th running of the Daytona 500. Thanks to Hooters, there will be a lot of fans rooting for driver Chase Elliott this year.

The restaurant, best known for its waitresses in skimpy uniforms, is kicking off its latest promotion called "When Chase Wins, You Win." Every time Elliott and his No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 finishes a NASCAR Cup Series race in the top ten during this new season, fans can pick up a free order of fried pickles on the Monday after the race.

But wait, there's more...

Not everyone loves fried pickles, so Hooters added a second promotion. If Elliott takes the checkered flag and wins any NASCAR Cup Series race, the deal turns into 10 free boneless wings (with the purchase of any ten wings—basically a double your wings bonus offer).