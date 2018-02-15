Oops! Danica Patrick Slips up and Accidentally Confirms Team for 2018 Indy 500
The popular race car driver will bid farewell to her career with the Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar team.
Danica Patrick accidentally revealed that she will pilot an Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar when she crosses the yard of bricks one last time this May. The slip-up happened during the Daytona 500 media day as Patrick got carried away in a conversation and simply said a little bit more than she meant to.
According to the Indy Star, Patrick was asked about her preparation for the 2018 Indianapolis 500 when she answered: "I didn't have time to meet up with Ed and the people. Did I say that? Whoops. I've never done that in my career.''
Patrick aims to complete what she calls the "Danica Double," which is made up of the Daytona and Indianapolis 500-mile races. While she wasn't able to secure a top team for her Nascar outing, Ed Carpenter Racing will most likely provide her with a race-leading car right out of the box. Team owner and driver Ed Carpenter is a front row and top 10 regular at Indy. Judging by the racing team's response on Twitter, it's safe to say that they weren't expecting the sudden publicity.
GoDaddy, Patrick's centerfold sponsor during her golden years in IndyCar, has returned to finance the famous racer one last time, which means that both the Nascar and Indycar racing machines will be adorned by the eye-searing green of the web hosting company. Patrick will complete the first of the Danica Double at this weekend's Daytona 500, but the second half will have to wait until the end of May, when the greatest spectacle in racing kicks off in Indianapolis, Indiana.
- RELATEDDanica Patrick Confirms Deal for 2018 Indy 500 Is CompleteDanica Patrick plans on finishing her racing career by completing the "Danica Double."READ NOW
- RELATEDRide Onboard With Scott Dixon as He Tests the New Indycar WindscreenThe four-time Indycar champion tested the 0.4-inch-thick windscreen at ISM Raceway in Arizona this week.READ NOW
- RELATEDDanica Patrick Reveals Paint Scheme for Final Daytona 500 RacePatrick goes green one last time as she prepares to complete the 'Danica Double' to cap off her racing career.READ NOW