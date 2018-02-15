Oops! Danica Patrick Slips up and Accidentally Confirms Team for 2018 Indy 500

Danica Patrick accidentally revealed that she will pilot an Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar when she crosses the yard of bricks one last time this May. The slip-up happened during the Daytona 500 media day as Patrick got carried away in a conversation and simply said a little bit more than she meant to.

According to the Indy Star, Patrick was asked about her preparation for the 2018 Indianapolis 500 when she answered: "I didn't have time to meet up with Ed and the people. Did I say that? Whoops. I've never done that in my career.''