Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo Opens up About His Winter Break and 2018 F1 Season

Daniel Ricciardo, alongside Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, is the new face of a 68-year-old sport that's reshaping itself in order to remain relevant. Ricciardo, who races for the wildly popular Red Bull Racing team, recently sat down to chat about his time away from the track, as well as what he expects in 2018.

In typical Ricciardo fashion, he described his winter break in great detail, which included plenty of time in his hometown of Perth in Australia, attending fellow racer Brandon Hartley's wedding, driving buggies and seeing one of his favorite bands, Mumford & Sons. When asked about what makes him happy and what makes him mad, Ricciardo was straight to the point: "The sun makes me happy," later adding, "Cold weather makes me pretty mad." Typical Aussie.