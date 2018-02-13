Michelin to Offer IMSA Teams Open Test Days Ahead of Next Season

With IMSA switching away from its Continental Tire partnership in favor of Michelin in 2019, the latter has been working to bolster its relationship with working Prototype and GT Daytona teams. The series is nearing a massive change including the rebrandings of its Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge and Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup segments, both transitioning to Michelin-backed programs. As part of this initiative, Michelin has announced that it will offer tests to teams at various tracks throughout 2018 so that they may familiarize themselves and their setups with the GT3-spec and LMP2 tires which will be used next season.

In an interview with Michelin Alley, Chris Baker, the director of motorsports for Michelin North America, explained that the French tire company has had successful meetings and developments with teams in the last two months, starting at the Rolex 24 in Daytona. In efforts of reinforcing its presence and availability ahead of the coming season, Michelin will be offering "on-track opportunities" to those who wish to test its products and compare them to current components.

“As we shared with the manufacturers and teams at Daytona, we are working in close collaboration with IMSA to offer on-track opportunities during the course of the 2018 season to help them prepare for 2019,” Baker said. “We will offer opportunities to try our proposed IMSA tires on key IMSA tracks in relevant climatic conditions.”

Baker then elaborated by mentioning several tracks that these tests will be available at as well as dates including Road Atlanta (June 11), Watkins Glen (July 2), Road America (Aug. 6) and Road Atlanta once more on October 15. A spring date is also set to be determined at Daytona International Speedway.