Danica Patrick Confirms Deal for 2018 Indy 500 Is Complete

Patrick has not commented on which team owner has given her a racing seat for the month of May in Indianapolis, but with several Indycar veterans like Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya retiring from the series, there are bound to be a few good seats available. One thing is for sure, whichever car she ends up driving will wear the bright green hue of Danica's returning main sponsor, GoDaddy.

Danica Patrick has confirmed her participation at this year's Indianapolis 500, although most, if not all details about the deal remain unknown. Back in November, Patrick outlined a plan to wrap up her career as a racing driver by doing what she calls the "Danica Double," which is her personal take on the iconic Indy and Daytona 500-mile races.

Despite not fielding a premium ride for the 2018 Daytona 500, Patrick claims that the Indy 500 portion of the Danica Double will be much different.

“Obviously, the start of this (NASCAR) season didn’t happen any different than last season did, where I showed up and I hadn’t been in the car since Homestead (the 2017 season finale). It’s no different than that,” she said. “But Indy is obviously totally different. We’ll do something a little more substantial for the announcement and the unveil.”

When asked about which race she'd rather win before hanging up her helmet, she didn't have to think about it twice. “Yeah, it would be Indy,” she said during an interview with Indycar. “There’s nothing against Daytona, but I have to go with what feels like the most important in my heart and I came from open-wheel racing, I wanted to win the Indy 500 from being a go-kart driver when I was a kid and came close a few times."

The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 race will take place on May 27.