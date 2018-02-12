Nissan Announces Formula E, Super GT Racing Plans for 2018

It’s that time of year again where race teams open up their garages to reveal what they’ve been working on all winter. On Monday, Nissan announced its global motorsport plans for the year and there are a few surprises. The big news is Nissan’s debut in the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championships.

Nissan is the first Japanese automaker to debut in the Formula E Championship heading into its fifth season. The company plans to unveil its new Formula E livery this year at the Geneva Motor Show in March. This year in Formula E, teams will have a new chassis and battery combination as well as new powertrains. The goal is to eliminate the mid-race car swap that was previously part of Formula E racing.

Nissan is also entering four Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500s. Last year, the company missed winning the title in the Super GT GT500 Class by only two points. They won back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015, then won five out of eight races in 2016. This year’s updates to the car include aerodynamic improvements, enhanced drivability with increased engine output and a revision of all alterable components to optimize the car’s potential.