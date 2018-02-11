NHRA's Brittany Force Has Major Crash Just Two Days After Dad's Funny Car Explosion
It hasn't exactly gone according to plan for the Force family while at the NHRA Winternationals.
Top Fuel Champion Brittany Force was taken to the hospital after suffering from a crash during the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California. The hair-raising accident came just two days after Force's dad, John Force, had his Peak Chevy Camaro funny car blown to pieces while traveling at 265 miles per hour.
The accident happened when Force was piloting her Monster Energy Top Fuel machine against Terry Haddock during the first-round of eliminations at the season opener at Auto Club Raceway. This video by the NHRA shows that Force's 1,100-horsepower dragster began losing control shortly after the start when it began careening to the left, then the right, and eventually slammed hard against the wall at about 150 mph.
After the first major impact on the left-side wall, Force's dragster flipped on its slide and slammed against the right wall before becoming upright again and coming to a complete stop. The reigning Top Fuel champion exited her wrecked race car under her own power but was still taken to the same hospital where her father had been recently admitted per the series' official medical team.
"Force suffered no major internal injuries but does have some bruising of the lungs," John Force Racing Team stated on their official Facebook page. "A CT Scan was negative and the MRI showed subtle findings likely from previous injuries, and she was admitted overnight for observation simply as a precaution."
It surely is a weekend to forget for the Force organization, but surely father and daughter will be in top shape for the second race of the season in two weeks' time.
- RELATEDMopar and Dodge SRT Double Down on the 2018 NHRA SeasonThe iconic American performance brands renew their commitment to the series and its top racing teams.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Mini Dragster is Perfect for Popping Some WheeliesThis charming antique isn't a funny car, but it is hysterical.READ NOW
- RELATEDAt 67, John Force Goes Nearly 332 mph, a New Track RecordUnfortunately, his left turn blinker was on for the whole run. Just kidding! It was his right blinker.READ NOW