NHRA's Brittany Force Has Major Crash Just Two Days After Dad's Funny Car Explosion

Top Fuel Champion Brittany Force was taken to the hospital after suffering from a crash during the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California. The hair-raising accident came just two days after Force's dad, John Force, had his Peak Chevy Camaro funny car blown to pieces while traveling at 265 miles per hour.

The accident happened when Force was piloting her Monster Energy Top Fuel machine against Terry Haddock during the first-round of eliminations at the season opener at Auto Club Raceway. This video by the NHRA shows that Force's 1,100-horsepower dragster began losing control shortly after the start when it began careening to the left, then the right, and eventually slammed hard against the wall at about 150 mph.