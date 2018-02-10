F1 Halo Capable of Holding Double-Decker Bus, Says Mercedes

Most Formula 1 teams have been actively opposed to the seemingly-rushed introduction of the Halo cockpit safety device. In fact, nine of 10 teams voted against the decision to make the equipment mandatory for this 2018 season, a majority that was overruled by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile. Despite the complaints regarding the Halo's complexity and difficult integral structure, some are now complimenting its effects—last year's Constructors' Champion included.

Mercedes-AMG recently commented on the rigid bit of kit and what it brings to the sport, partially negating its added cost and complication.

"This is not a light piece of work, it is several kilos of titanium that needs to be put in the car," said James Allison, Mercedes F1's technical chief. "There are changes that we needed to do to accommodate it to ensure the overall car would still stay below the weight limit. It's also not light because it takes really high loads.

"We had to strengthen the design of the chassis so it would be able to take roughly the weight of a London double-decker bus sitting on top of the halo."