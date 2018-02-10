Fernando Alonso Will Race With Toyota at Fuji After Schedule Shift

In an effort to allow two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso to race at Fuji Speedway in 2018, the World Endurance Championship's management has effectively changed the date of the 6 Hours of Fuji to October 14 instead of the 21st.

When Alonso originally agreed to race the entire 2018 WEC season with Toyota, the calendar did not present any scheduling conflicts for the Spaniard. This eventually changed due to a clash between the October Fuji race and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Petit Le Mans race at Road Atlanta, where several WEC drivers and teams also participate. The WEC quickly resolved the conflict so those folks to partake in both competitions. Something that now has been reversed, again, according to the BBC.