2018 Superhooligan Season Kicks off This Weekend in Salem

What started as a mere excuse for V-Twin hooligans to thrash street-legal motorcycles on a dirt flat track in Southern California has turned into a national spectacle. Last year marked the successful conclusion to the inaugural season of the Roland Sands/Indian Motorcycles Superhooligan series.

"We're excited to kick off another full season of SuperHooligan championship racing at Salem. It's all the different backgrounds of racers, fans and all the great sponsors that make it so fun," said Cameron Brewer, a Superhooligan team rider who works at Roland Sands Designs. "It's been cool having a loose rule book and watching it grow organically and turn into its own crazy piece of motorcycling. It really is a melting pot of everyday pros and Joes, all on a learning curve, trying to figure out how to wrangle and tune these different bikes. Heavy Bike Hooligan racing is no joke and it still blows me away how many sendy guys and girls have gotten involved."

This year, the biggest news is the addition of a two new venues, the first being during the X-Games and the second in the San Francisco Bay…. we mean in the Bay at Pier 23. A motorcycle race inside San Francisco! "We've been trying to do something up there forever, because the motorcycle scene is so diverse," said Cameron. "Racing on a pier under the Bay Bridge should be pretty wild."

An important bit of drama last year that influenced this year’s rulebook is the fact that the top two finishes, former AMA Champion Joe Kopp and last year's Superhooligan champion Andy DiBrino missed at least one round of racing each, influencing the final results. So, this year the best 9 out of 11 points finishes will be average to name the champion, as opposed to a total from all 11 rounds. This makes it a little easier for those who can't afford to make 11 rounds around the country.



Meet the Racers and Their Bikes