Formula 1 Files For Dutch and Danish Grands Prix Trademarks

We speculate that Denmark has an untapped motorsport fanbase, centered around homeland heroes, father-and-son Formula 1 drivers Jan and Kevin Magnussen. The former drove for McLaren in the mid-1990s, and now campaigns Corvettes for GM, and the latter drives for Haas F1. A race through Copenhagen could give Danish fans a driver to rally around, cementing the country's long-term interest in the sport. Elsewhere, the Netherlands are the subject of another Grand Prix trademark filing, as reported by Kompas Advocatuur. The sport applied for the trademark on Jan. 30 of this year with the Benelux Office for Intellectual property.

