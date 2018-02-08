2018 Dates Released for Cheapest Way to Hit the Track

Sports Car Club of America has brought back it's Track Night in America program for its fourth year. Enthusiasts know it is the cheapest way to get track time with events costing no more than $150. SCCA recently released the 2018 schedule for Track Night in America.

The program will be visiting 32 tracks around the United States in 2018, an increase from the 25 tracks available in 2017. New tracks include Auto Club Speedway, Dominion Raceway, La Junta Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In order to attend you need no previous track experience nor even need to be a member of SCCA. The events are broken down just as many other track events around the country, Novice, Intermediate, and Advanced run groups.

Mike Cobb, SCCA President and CEO, is already looking forward to the upcoming Track Night season and said, “Track Night in America is a great program for the Club and continues to grow year after year. A lot of the success comes from the program simply being so enjoyable. Even I plan to register for a couple Track Night sessions this year to hang out with other automotive enthusiasts and have fun with cars.”

2018 Schedule

Atlanta Motorsports Park; Dawsonville, GA

April 9, May 8, June 7, July 12, Aug. 22, Sep. 19



Auto Club Speedway; Fontana, CA

Feb. 24, June 16, Aug. 25



Blackhawk Farms; South Beloit, IL

May 3, June 19, July 24, Aug. 23



Buttonwillow Raceway Park; Buttonwillow, CA

April 26



Carolina Motorsports Park; Kershaw, SC

August 21, Sep. 18



Charlotte Motor Speedway; Concord, NC

April 12, May 2, June 8, July 11



Dakota County Technical College Driver Training Facility; Rosemount, MN

May 15, June 6, July 10, Aug. 3



Dominion Raceway; Woodford, VA

April 19, May 17, June 21, July 26



GingerMan Raceway; South Haven, MI

May 18, June 20, July 25, Aug. 22



Harris Hill Raceway; San Marcos, TX

April 11, May 9, June 6, Sep. 19



Heartland Motorsports Park; Topeka, KS

April 20, May 31, June 28, July 19, Aug. 16, Sep. 20, Oct. 11



High Plains Raceway; Deer Trail, CO

June 6, July 11, Aug. 15, Sep. 12



La Junta Raceway; La Junta, CO

May 4



Lime Rock Park; Lakeville, CT

May 24, June 14



Memphis International Raceway; Millington, TN

March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26



MotorSport Ranch; Cresson, TX

April 10, May 8, June 5, Sep. 18



New Hampshire Motor Speedway; Loudon, NH

May 25, Aug. 3



New Jersey Motorsports Park; Millville, NJ

April 25, May 22, June 20, July 19, Aug.t 14, Sep. 11



NOLA Motorsports Park; Avondale, LA

April 12, May 10, June 12, Sep. 20



Pacific Raceways; Kent, WA

May 25, June 13



Palm Beach International Raceway; Jupiter, FL

Feb. 13, March 6, April 10, May 8, June 5, Sep. 18, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 4



Palmer Motorsports Park; Palmer, MA

May 3, June 5, June 28, July 17, Aug. 9, Sep. 6



Pittsburgh International Race Complex; Wampum, PA

April 26, May 23, June 19, July 10, Aug. 2, Sep. 12



Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, PA

April 18, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 28, Sep. 17



Portland International Raceway; Portland, OR

April 13, May 18, June 8, Aug. 10



Ridge Motorsports Park; Shelton, WA

April 12, May 16, June 7, July 24, Aug. 8, Sep. 13



Road Atlanta; Braselton, GA

April 25



Roebling Road Raceway; Bloomingdale, GA

April 24, May 16



Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park; Thompson, CT

April 24, May 15, June 19, July 5, July 24, Aug. 14, Sep. 18, Oct. 4



Thunderhill Raceway Park; Willows, CA

April 19, May 24, June 14, July 12, Aug. 16, Sep. 13



Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park; Chandler, AZ

March (TBD), April 20, May 11



Willow Springs Int'l Raceway; Rosamond, CA

March (TBD), April 27

Registration is not open yet, for March events you can register Feb. 12, with all other events being available to register March 1. Visit TrackNightinAmerica.com for more details.