Teen Racer Who Lost His Legs in Crash Gets Back Into Formula Car
Billy Monger is on the fast-track to competitive action less than a year after his accident.
Billy Monger, the teenage Formula 4 racing driver who lost his legs last year in a brutal crash, never let up on developing his talent. Despite his accident this past April, the Brit quickly moved onto simulator runs just two months after in June, garnering the global motorsport community's support. Now, less than a year since Monger was hospitalized, he's back in a Formula racing car.
The 18-year-old, affectionately dubbed "Billy Whizz," started his comeback with a brief stint in the VW Beetle "Fun Run." Since then, Monger has continued testing his skills and re-familiarizing himself behind the wheel. He has now upped the ante as he works towards a return to open-wheel competition.
Monger joined Carlin Racing for a Formula 3 test at Oulton Park in England this week. This marks Monger's first run in a Formula racer since wrecking into the back of a stationary car on-track last year at Donington.
The U.K.-based driver was clearly excited to be back in action. Although no lap times were posted, we can only assume that Monger was just eager to put in some laps around the circuit.
In combination with his recovery, Monger also helped to overturn an FIA ruling that allows those with disabilities to compete in single-seater competition.
