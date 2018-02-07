Teen Racer Who Lost His Legs in Crash Gets Back Into Formula Car

Billy Monger, the teenage Formula 4 racing driver who lost his legs last year in a brutal crash, never let up on developing his talent. Despite his accident this past April, the Brit quickly moved onto simulator runs just two months after in June, garnering the global motorsport community's support. Now, less than a year since Monger was hospitalized, he's back in a Formula racing car.

The 18-year-old, affectionately dubbed "Billy Whizz," started his comeback with a brief stint in the VW Beetle "Fun Run." Since then, Monger has continued testing his skills and re-familiarizing himself behind the wheel. He has now upped the ante as he works towards a return to open-wheel competition.