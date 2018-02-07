Porsche is Developing a New GT4 Racecar for 2019: Report

Porsche has achieved a string of success with its SRO GT4-spec Cayman in various global racing series. Its most relevant triumphs in the States include a Grand Sport championship in the Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge as well as a quartet of victories in Pirelli World Challenge last year, helping it to become instantly recognizable to American motorsport devotees. In addition to that, the car's growing presence in international competition has provoked the attention of Porsche's ever-growing GT program, and as a result, the Cayman GT4 MR-variant will be treated to a host of upgrades in 2019.

In an interview with Sportscar365, Porsche GT motorsport head Dr. Frank Walliser announced that he and his team are working on improving the Cayman platform for the evident expansion of customer racing programs. According to the exec, these revisions will address not only handling and architecture but also a modest bump in power and acceleration.

"We’ve seen in the customer's hands, there are some things you have to make easier, such as the handling,” Walliser explained. “It’s always based on street car electronics for cost reasons, and how to handle this, how to make it convenient for the customers and for the teams to handle it. This is one of the main targets.

“We’re looking to improve everything, including a little bit of engine power and we’ll add a little bit more downforce, depending on what the street car will bring.”

Walliser is understood to be referencing the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 road car which is rumored to feature a version of the 911 GT3's powerful flat-six engine.