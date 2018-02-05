Formula Drift Rulebook Changes for 2018

Formula Drift is one of the most exciting forms of motorsport. Hot rod builds laying tire smoke everywhere and thousands of gearheads, what's not to love? On top of that, some Formula Drift drivers are producing some of the most consistent content on the interwebs and we love it. Recently, series officials released the 2018 technical regulations aka the rulebook for the upcoming FD season. The Formula Drift rulebook is broken down into eight sections: Competition Vehicles Chassis Suspension and Brakes Drivetrain Electrical System Body Exterior and Interior Driver's Safety Equipment Tires Before I list out the changes so far, I want you to think like I do with any rules or any sign you see in life. The rule changes below are there because a race team either did it last year or was going to attempt to do it this year. The only section that has remained unchanged is section 1, Competition Vehicles.

The changes start in section 2, Chassis. Under section 2.1 Chassis Modifications, it added rule K, "No other modifications may be made to the vehicle chassis, frame, or unibody including the installation of air jacks." And under rule L, "The use of air jacks during Competition and Competition time out [sic] is strictly prohibited." Section 3 has a few changes. In the Suspension and Brakes section under 3.5 Brake System, it added rule K, "Carbon fiber, carbon ceramic, and carbon variant brakes or rotors are not allowed." Also added is section 3.6 Wheels, rules D-F which state the following: "D. Center lock, mono lug, and center lug wheels are prohibited. E. Carbon fiber or hybrid carbon fiber/alloy wheels are not allowed. F. PRO Series vehicles will be required to have stickers on each tire or a contrasting color on a specific portion of each wheel during official practices, qualifying and competition. a. Tire stickers must be a minimum of 1 inch tall with 2 stickers per wheel. b. Wheel coloration examples are in the figures below, the shaded areas are examples of allowed coloration placement." Section 4, Drivetrain had the most changes. First up under section 4.1 Engine, it added rule C, "Skid plates are allowed for the protection of engine associated components such as lines for oil, cooling, and fuel. Skid plates shall cover the minimal area needed for the protection of those components. Metallic skid plates shall be made up of a maximum thickness of .125-inch steel or .1875-inch aluminum." Next, 4.2 Cooling System was updated with rule D, "All engine components and exterior components that support engine operation such as coolers, pumps, tanks, and lines must be protected and within the confines of the factory frame rails and factory bumper or tubular bumper structure." Of all rule changes to the 2018 Formula Drift Rulebook so far, 4.3 Oil System, which is an addition to rule A, does not even sound like a rule, more like pirates code—guidelines. It is a recommendation, not a statement, "Wristbands are recommended on all breather filters." Under section 4.4.1 Fuel System, rule L has been added stating, "Pressurized refueling is prohibited." The last change for section 4 is under 4.8 Transmission, rules C-E have been added stating: "C. Clutch release must be manually operated by driver’s foot. D. Automatic transmission prohibited. E. Automated, timer-type, pneumatic, electric, electronic, hydraulic, etc. shifting mechanism prohibited; each individual shift must be a function of the driver and controlled manually." A simple change to Section 5.1 Battery, rule A, "All batteries must be connected and in use." (I think this is the biggest example of my statement earlier, someone either used batteries as weight last year or was thinking about doing it this year.)