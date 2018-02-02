Danica Patrick Reveals Paint Scheme for Final Daytona 500 Race

Danica Patrick revealed the paint scheme for the Premium Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet she is scheduled to drive during the upcoming Daytona 500 on Twitter Friday morning.

The car and her fire suit will feature a “Danica Double” logo to commemorate her 2018 schedule of crown-jewel races, first in NASCAR's Daytona in February, followed by the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Patrick's ride features the familiar GoDaddy green color and logo from her long-time sponsor. It will also display some of Patrick's business ventures, such as her “Pretty Intense” fitness book, the Warrior apparel line, and Somnium Wine.