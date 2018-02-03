Mercedes' Toto Wolff Opens up About Lewis Hamilton and the 2018 F1 Season
The man at the helm of Mercedes-Benz' top motorsport operation is confident the 2018 season will be a success.
To say that the circus of Formula One never sleeps is an understatement. With the exception of the FIA-mandated breaks that force teams to shut down for periods of time over the summer, top teams like Mercedes-AMG Petronas work tirelessly around the clock to develop next year's title contenders.
Executive Director and Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Toto Wolff recently went on camera to answer a few questions about the upcoming 2018 season. The majority of the questions surrounded the development of the upcoming W09, the longest-ever F1 season (21 races), the introduction of all-new tires, and of course, Lewis Hamilton's contract.
When asked about the status of Hamilton's agreement, Wolff answered: "Lewis has become such an important pillar within the team, that it's a no-brainer that we continue with each other." Further adding that "negotiations are ongoing" and that it's only a "matter of time until we see him put a signature to the document."
The Malaysian-backed German racing team has had an impressive few years in F1, but the 2017 season was an all-out success. The Silver Arrows scored 12 race wins, four 1-2 finishes, 15 pole positions, 26 podiums, 18 front-row starts, and three front-row lockouts. Of course, it's the championship points that secure the biggest share of the FIA's money, and Wolff's team did exceptionally well by winning the Constructors' Championship with a total of 668 points.
Will 2018 be Mercedes' and Hamilton's fifth consecutive title?
