Mercedes' Toto Wolff Opens up About Lewis Hamilton and the 2018 F1 Season

When asked about the status of Hamilton's agreement, Wolff answered: "Lewis has become such an important pillar within the team, that it's a no-brainer that we continue with each other." Further adding that "negotiations are ongoing" and that it's only a "matter of time until we see him put a signature to the document."

The Malaysian-backed German racing team has had an impressive few years in F1, but the 2017 season was an all-out success. The Silver Arrows scored 12 race wins, four 1-2 finishes, 15 pole positions, 26 podiums, 18 front-row starts, and three front-row lockouts. Of course, it's the championship points that secure the biggest share of the FIA's money, and Wolff's team did exceptionally well by winning the Constructors' Championship with a total of 668 points.

Will 2018 be Mercedes' and Hamilton's fifth consecutive title?