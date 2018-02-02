Fuji Speedway Really Wants Fernando Alonso to Attend Its WEC Race
The Toyota-owned racetrack has filed a petition to change the date of its World Endurance Championship race.
There are many reasons why it's good to be Fernando Alonso, but primarily because people and companies will go drastically out of their way accommodate the two-time F1 world champion. The most recent example of this comes courtesy of the Fuji Speedway in Japan, which has requested a date change for its upcoming World Endurance Championship race just so the Spaniard can participate.
The request arose after Fernando Alonso agreed to simultaneously compete in WEC with Toyota as well as in F1 with McLaren in 2018. This caused the two series to have a scheduling conflict during the busy month of October when both championships are drawing to a close. As a result, the Toyota-owned speedway has requested that the endurance race take place on Oct. 14, instead of Oct. 21, Autosport reports.
The change would allow Fernando Alonso to partake in both races and keep it from clashing with the United States Grand Prix held in Austin, Texas. Interestingly enough, WEC's management had already rescheduled their trip to Japan earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts for full-time WEC drivers who planned on participating at the Petit Le Mans round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
If the WEC denies the request, Alonso will miss out on a race, but if they approve it, hundreds of team personnel will be affected. Will Alonso's superstardom prevail?
- RELATEDFernando Alonso Actually Took the Lead at the 2018 Rolex 24Are you surprised?READ NOW
- RELATEDFernando Alonso ‘Would Love’ Extended WEC Program if AllowedThere are three free weekends in which the Spaniard could compete with the Toyota LMP1 crew.READ NOW
- RELATEDWEC: Toyota Beats Porsche for 1-2 Finish at 6 Hours of FujiTorrential downpours shortened the race to just 4 1/2 hours.READ NOW