Fuji Speedway Really Wants Fernando Alonso to Attend Its WEC Race

There are many reasons why it's good to be Fernando Alonso, but primarily because people and companies will go drastically out of their way accommodate the two-time F1 world champion. The most recent example of this comes courtesy of the Fuji Speedway in Japan, which has requested a date change for its upcoming World Endurance Championship race just so the Spaniard can participate.

The request arose after Fernando Alonso agreed to simultaneously compete in WEC with Toyota as well as in F1 with McLaren in 2018. This caused the two series to have a scheduling conflict during the busy month of October when both championships are drawing to a close. As a result, the Toyota-owned speedway has requested that the endurance race take place on Oct. 14, instead of Oct. 21, Autosport reports.