Polaris RZR RS1 Will Be the Red Bull GRC Class' Racecar of Choice
Red Bull Global Rallycross' new Polaris class has an official face for the public—the Polaris RZR RS1.
Late last year, Red Bull Global Rallycross announced that to go along with the freshly announced electric vehicle series it would be debuting a new Polaris RZR class. It was revealed that the Polaris RZR series would start in the 2018 season and span multiple years. Today, we now know what vehicle the participants will be driving—the new Polaris RZR RS1.
The Polaris RZR RS1 debuted yesterday via video on the official Polaris YouTube channel. In the video you see, Polaris sponsored three-time Red Bull Global Rallycross championship winning driver Tanner Foust thrash around in the RS1. Along with watching Foust play around in the sport ute, some details are revealed that deem the RS1 worthy of full-time race duty. The go-fast side-by-side features Walker Evans Needle Shocks, 18'' of suspension travel, dual fan rear radiators, and puts out 110 horsepower all available for only $13,999 which makes it one of the cheapest race cars in any series (not counting LeMons or Chump Car).
In its announcement, Red Bull Global Rallycross said explained why it chose the RZR RS1 for its upcoming race category. “Since we first announced the addition of a Polaris-exclusive class for the 2018 Red Bull GRC season, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of which side-by-side model would compete,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “The RZR RS1 will be an exceptional addition to our grid and will provide an action-packed experience for our fans all season long.”
The Polaris RZR® RS1 will make its Red Bull Global Rallycross debut on Saturday, May 19 in the 2018 season opener, taking place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
Check out Polaris' RZR RS1 announcement video featuring Red Bull Global Rallycross driver Tanner Foust below.
