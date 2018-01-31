Mopar and Dodge SRT Double Down on the 2018 NHRA Season

The National Hot Rod Association season opener is around the corner, and sponsors and teams alike are anxious to share the deals they've been putting together over the winter. One of the first to do so is also one of the biggest—Mopar and Dodge SRT just announced their sponsorship programs for 2018.

The venerable FCA brands will chase the title of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series by increasing their factory sponsorship of Leah Pritchett of Don Schumacher Racing (DSR), who managed to score four victories and a fifth-place finish during the 2017 season. Pritchett's 330 mph NHRA Top Fuel Dragster will sport the automaker's decals at seven of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA schedule.