Mopar and Dodge SRT Double Down on the 2018 NHRA Season
The iconic American performance brands renew their commitment to the series and its top racing teams.
The National Hot Rod Association season opener is around the corner, and sponsors and teams alike are anxious to share the deals they've been putting together over the winter. One of the first to do so is also one of the biggest—Mopar and Dodge SRT just announced their sponsorship programs for 2018.
The venerable FCA brands will chase the title of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series by increasing their factory sponsorship of Leah Pritchett of Don Schumacher Racing (DSR), who managed to score four victories and a fifth-place finish during the 2017 season. Pritchett's 330 mph NHRA Top Fuel Dragster will sport the automaker's decals at seven of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA schedule.
Mopar and Dodge SRT will also renew their support of two-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagan for a total of 14 events in 2018, marking the 10th anniversary of their partnership. “Where does the time go?” said Hagan. “Ten years, that’s a chunk out of your life. I was very fortunate to get hooked up with Don Schumacher. He surrounds himself with the best, and Mopar and Dodge are key sponsors. It has been good for me to be able to carry that banner. It’s a huge honor."
The Mopar Contingency Program will continue in 2018. The program awards monetary funds to drivers who win or finish runner-up while sporting Mopar contingency decals or utilizing the brand's engine components.
The overall fan experience in person and online will also receive a boost in 2018, courtesy of a new 4,800-square-foot exhibit that merges each brand’s rig to create one of the largest displays on the NHRA Manufacturers Midway. Online, there will be a new one-stop site for all Mopar and Dodge racing news dubbed Dodge Garage.
