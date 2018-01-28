Wayne Taylor Racing Retires from 2018 Rolex 24 Following Multiple Tire Failures

Multiple teams in the Prototype field at this year's Rolex 24 have suffered mysterious tire failures throughout the night and into the morning. Wayne Taylor Racing, winner of the 2016 running at Daytona and pole sitter for this weekend's day-long race, fell victim to costly punctures five times, eventually forcing them to retire from the race with six and a half hours remaining.

According to team manager Travis Houge, the decision was made once WTR felt the conditions had become too dangerous to compete. The team explained during an interview with IMSA TV that driver Renger Van Der Zande suffered "six or seven" issues prior to the race in testing and practice, and as the 24-hour event pushed through dusk and into dawn, the No. 10 Cadillac DPi entry faced more of the same.

The Drive reached out to the team for a response on the situation to which Houge replied, “Based on the issues we had throughout the race and multiple attempts to fix it without a satisfactory result has forced us to withdrawal the car from the race for the safety of our drivers.”