The things you can touch, feel, see, and hear will never be recreated on television, or on the internet for that matter. Regardless, though, racing like this continues to thrive as more people are attending events of the sort year round. While Daytona may be the most revered IMSA race on the calendar, it certainly isn't the last, and as the series travels around the continental U.S., you'll be hard-pressed to find something that recreates the drama of world championship racing at this level within a few hours from your home base.